  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Aurangabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Intense lockdown in Aurangabad from July 10 amid COVID-19 surge

    By
    |

    Aurangabad, July 06: There would be a complete lockdown in Aurangabad city from July 10 to 18 in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases.

    This phase of the lockdown will be in force for nine days and cover certain industries, and only essential services will be allowed to operate during this period.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The city is under a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am to curb unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Only vehicles engaged in medical services and those belonging to industries with valid passes will be allowed to ply during curfew hours.

    The administration has also advised citizens not to step out unnecessarily and purchase essentials from shops located within 2-km radius from their homes.

    With fresh 217 cases, the COVID-19 count reached 6,730 in Aurangabad, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 310. A total of 133 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,374.

    Of the 217 cases, 167 are from Aurangabad city while the rest are from rural parts. The district now has 3,046 active case.

    More AURANGABAD News

    Read more about:

    aurangabad coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue