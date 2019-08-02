  • search
    Intense heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai for next two days: IMD

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 02: After two days of moderate showers, the met department on Friday forecast "intense heavy rainfall" in Mumbai on late Saturday and Sunday.

    People wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rains, in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall."

    Heavy rains likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and North Coastal Karnataka

    "Warnings are issued (for areas) including West coast," he said.

    The IMD's Santacruz weather station in suburbs recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Friday, according to its website.

    During the same period, the department's weather station at Colaba in South Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
