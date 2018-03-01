Intense heat waves likely this summer: IMD

With temperatures already hovering several degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that intense heat waves may sweep several parts of the country this summer.

The average temperatures from March to May across North India are likely to be above normal by more than one degree Celsius, the IMD said in its seasonal forecast. Heat waves normally occur between March and June, but on Wednesday Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees above normal.

Even in Bengaluru, a city known for pleasant climate, residents felt that February was hotter than what it used to be during the previous years.

In Delhi, heat wave conditions normally develop at the beginning of May, when maximum temperatures breach the 40 degrees Celsius threshold, but this year it looks like it may happen earlier with the northern plains already heating up.

The MeT office, in a statement, said average temperatures in Delhi, along with neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, can soar over 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal levels. It projected a maximum rise of more than 2.3 degrees higher than usual temperatures in hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

