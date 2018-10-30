Intelligence Bureau (IB) vacancies with 7th Pay Commission benefits, how to apply

New Delhi, Oct 30: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced over 1,000 jobs with 7th Pay Commission benefits.

The posts announced are for Security Assistant (Executive). Those candidates who get selected will be designated in different subsidiaries of the Intelligence Bureau. The application process has started and will end on November 10 2018.

The salary will be according to the 7th Pay Commission rules. The finalised candidates will be selected in the pay scale of Rs 5,200-20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs 2,000 (PB-1). The applicants should see the official recruitment notification before applying. The candidates who wish to apply should visit ncs.gov.in or mha.gov.in.

IB jobs with 7th Pay Commission benefits:

Total no. of Positions: 1054

Educational qualification:

10th pass from any recognised board.

Examination Pattern:

The examination will have three sections.

Section I- Written Test including objective questions for 100 marks

Section II- Descriptive questions: (a) translation of a 500-word passage from a local language to English for 40 marks.

(b) Spoken ability test for ten marks.

Section III- Interview/ Personality test for 50 marks

Selection process:

The applicants will be shortlisted through a written exam. The applicants must know at least any one of the local languages.

Age limit:

Maximum 27 years of age. For SC/ST candidates, there is a relaxation up to 5 years, while for the OBC candidates up to 3 years.

How to apply:

The applicants can apply on mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in on or before 10 November 2018.The application form consists of two parts. The first part is related to personal, academic and other details, while the second part contains the payment details and the examination fee.