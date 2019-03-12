Intelligence assessment shows four intended targets at Balakot were hit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The assessment conducted in the aftermath of the Balakot air strike suggests that most of the intended targets were destroyed by the Indian Air Force.

The assessment clearly indicates that only parts of the terror training facility were hit and there was absolutely no civilian casualty.

Sources tell OneIndia that in the aftermath of the strike, not a single journalist was allowed inside the facility of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Pakistan only allowed journalists selectively around the site.

Also Read | In Balakot hit, JeM lost a training camp, seminary and two rooms that accommodated terrorists

Pakistan has been citing weather related issues to deny journalists entry, the source also confirmed. Currently most parts of the facility are being repaired, the source also said.

Even those journalists who had visited the site had said that they were prevented from climbing a hill in north-eastern Pakistan to the site of the camp. This Indian officials say has been done by Pakistan as this is the area which was hit by the IAF.

Pakistan has only allowed the media to view selected areas and these do not constitute where the actual terror facility is located. Further a sign with the name of the Jaish-e-Mohammad too has been removed.

The IAF had hit four targets during the air strike. Further it was said that the buildings were hit by 5 S-2000 precision guided munition that were fired from the Mirage 2000. The evidence that was collected us under the classified category and it was entirely up to the government whether or not to release the information. India collected evidence in the form of Synthetic Aperture Radar, which suggested that the four buildings that were selected as targets were hit. Further, following the strike, Pakistan took journalists to the spot and were selectively shown around. No journalist was allowed into the facility, Indian officials have learnt. Moreover the JeM facility was not accessible to anyone, officials also said.