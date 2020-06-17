Intel flags scores of Chinese apps: Check the full list here

New Delhi, June 17: The Indian Intelligence agencies have flagged the use of several Chinese apps stating that they are capable of extracting a large amount of data.

These include Zoom, Tik Tok, UC Browser, Shareit, Xender and Clean Master.

The intel has said that these apps had the potential to be used as spyware and this could be detrimental to national security.

In April, the Union Home Ministry had issued an advisory on the secure use of Zoom meeting platform by private individuals. It said that it is not for use by government offices, officials or official purposes.

The advisory said that Zoom is not a safe platform. Those private individuals who would still like to use Zoom for private purposes may follow the guidelines, the MHA had also said.

Chinese apps the Intelligence Bureau wants you to avoid:

TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, Parallel Space, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master - Cheetah, QQ International, QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music, CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE, Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog.