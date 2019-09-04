Insurance to assurance: What Shah said at meeting with J&K local representatives

New Delhi, Sep 04: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, who met with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir assured that those vulnerable to threats would get police protection as well as insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

Shah met with a panchayat delegation comprising 20 representatives. He told them that the benefits of scrapping Article 370 would soon be visible and the restrictions in the state would be lifted soon.

Home Ministry officials told OneIndia that the interaction was an attempt to instil faith in the representatives and also a move aimed at gathering feedback from the grassroots level representatives.

Shah told them that the constitutional amendments made were now applicable. This would empower local governance, he also said. Further, he added that this move would also ensure that the government schemes reach deserving persons. An atmosphere of peace and prosperity would also prevail owing to this move, Shah also said.

He further said that the process of block-level elections would soon begin and added that the cooperation of the representatives was important.

Shah said that they are constantly assessing the situation in the Valley. He assured the delegation that the curbs would go within 15 to 20 days.