  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Not allowed to enter’: Bengal Governor slams Mamata govt for locking assembly gate

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 05: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was on Thursday had to wait outside the locked gate number 3 of the legislative assembly, which is used for VIP entry, during a scheduled visit.

    "Why is the gate no 3 closed? Despite my prior intimation, the gate is closed. The Assembly being adjourned does not mean it is closed.

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    "The governor's gate being locked has put our democratic history to shame," Dhankhar told reporters.

    According to Assembly norms, gate no 3 is designated for the governor's entry and exit.

    Stung by NRC pitch, Bengal BJP to raise awareness on CAB

      Unnao case survivor set on fire by 2 of the 3 accused, suffering from 60-70% burns|OneIndia News

      Since assuming charge, the Governor is involved in a power tussle with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

      Dhankhar had on Wednesday written to West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee expressing his desire to look into its facilities and also visit the library.

      The speaker had abruptly adjourned the House for two days till December 5 as the bills which were scheduled to be placed could not be tabled as they were yet to receive the nod of the governor, the speaker had said in the assembly on Tuesday.

      More STATE ASSEMBLY News

      Read more about:

      state assembly insult west bengal

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue