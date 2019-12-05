‘Not allowed to enter assembly’: Bengal Governor slams Mamata govt

Kolkata, Dec 05: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was on Thursday had to wait outside the locked gate number 3 of the legislative assembly, which is used for VIP entry, during a scheduled visit.

"Why is the gate no 3 closed? Despite my prior intimation, the gate is closed. The Assembly being adjourned does not mean it is closed.

"The governor's gate being locked has put our democratic history to shame," Dhankhar told reporters.

According to Assembly norms, gate no 3 is designated for the governor's entry and exit.

Since assuming charge, the Governor is involved in a power tussle with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dhankhar had on Wednesday written to West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee expressing his desire to look into its facilities and also visit the library.

The speaker had abruptly adjourned the House for two days till December 5 as the bills which were scheduled to be placed could not be tabled as they were yet to receive the nod of the governor, the speaker had said in the assembly on Tuesday.