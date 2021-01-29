'Insult to Tricolour on R-Day is unfortunate': President Kovind

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: Insult of tricolour and Republic Day is very unfortunate, said President Ram Nath Kovind addressing joint sitting of Parliament.

In his customary address to the joining sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Kovind said the "insult" to the tricolour and Republic Day during the January 26 protests was "very unfortunate".

If the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression, it also reaches us to take laws and rules seriously, he said in his address that was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties in support of the demand of protesting farmers that the three laws be repealed.

Defending the three contentious agri laws that have sparked intense protests from a section of farmers, President Kovind said "My government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three Farm Laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers."

"Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my Govt. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. After discussion in Parliamnet, the government has passed the three farm bills. Farmers are getting immediate benefits of the laws," said the Preident.

"The focus of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' is also on farm sector. The government has decided to give MSP according to Swaminathan recommendation," he further added.

Noting that the Supreme Court has put the implementation of the three laws on hold, Kovind said the government will respect whatever is the decision of the apex court.

Deviating from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade, a section of protesting farmers entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument in the national capital.