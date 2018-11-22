  • search

'Instructions from across the border to form govt,' says Ram Madhav

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 22: BJP leader Ram Madhav in scathing attack against PDP, Congress and NC alliance alleged that the political parties came together to form government 'on instructions from across the border'.

    BJP leader Ram Madhav
    BJP leader Ram Madhav

    Also Read | 'Gujarat model of democracy' appealed J&K Governor, says Chidambaram

    Responding to J&K Governor's decision to dissolve the assembly, Ram Madhav said, "Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government. What they did prompt Governor to look into the whole issue."

    Asked about why Governor's fax machine was not working, he said, "Only Governor can answer why Governor home's fax is not working. Only he should answer." He further said that this is a lame excuse on the part of Madam Mehbooba.

    Also Read | Anything can happen in J&K: Never thought would re-tweet anything you say, Omar tells Mehbooba

    "In the letter, she never claimed that she will form the government, she said I'll come and see you and stake the claim. It was all a drama, " he added.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir bjp ram madhav

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue