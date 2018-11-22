'Instructions from across the border to form govt,' says Ram Madhav

New Delhi, Nov 22: BJP leader Ram Madhav in scathing attack against PDP, Congress and NC alliance alleged that the political parties came together to form government 'on instructions from across the border'.

Responding to J&K Governor's decision to dissolve the assembly, Ram Madhav said, "Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government. What they did prompt Governor to look into the whole issue."

Asked about why Governor's fax machine was not working, he said, "Only Governor can answer why Governor home's fax is not working. Only he should answer." He further said that this is a lame excuse on the part of Madam Mehbooba.

"In the letter, she never claimed that she will form the government, she said I'll come and see you and stake the claim. It was all a drama, " he added.