Institutional quarantine for those travelling to Bengaluru made mandatory

Bengaluru, Aug 03: With the number of COVID-19 cases spiralling, the civic agency of of Bengaluru has made institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming into the city from outside Karnataka.

Chief Commissioner of the agency, Gaurav Gupta told reporters that those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine.

The measure would come into effect immediately. Gupta said that the zonal level BBMP officials were coordinating along with the police officials and others. The institutional quarantine has been made a must at a place designated by the BBMP, Gupta also said.

A decision in this regard was taken at a coordination meeting of the BBMP and the Police department held late on Monday evening. Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force to contain the spread of COVID-19. However the same is not being enforced strictly and we require the cooperation of the police department for the stringent enforcement of the order.

Rakesh Singh, administrator, BBMP directed officials of both the departments to work in coordination with each other and create awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He said that those who refuse to adhere to the orders will be penalised and if the need be the NDMA Act shall also be registered.

Singh said that the BBMP officials must must visit crowded places along with police personnel and review the situation on a daily basis. More and more awareness has to be created among the people he also said.

