Instil fear of law, hang rapists within stipulated time: Mayawati urges govt

Lucknow, Dec 07: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday urged state governments and the Centre to instil fear of law among the people and hang culprits within the stipulated time.

"I'm aggrieved by the painful death of a rape victim from Unnao, who was set on fire and succumbed to injuries last night. The BSP stands by her family in this time of grief. The UP government must ensure quick justice for the woman's family. This is the demand of justice and the public," the BSP chief tweeted in Hindi.

"To prevent such incidents, it is important that state governments instil fear in people's minds towards law and order. Also, the central government should come up with a law and fix a duration under which the rape accused should be given capital punishment," she added in another tweet.

The 23-year-old woman, who was set ablaze by some men, the accused who raped her in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh has died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday night.

Reportedly the victim had suffered 90 per cent burns and died of a cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The woman suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back.