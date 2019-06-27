  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instead of saving the ship, he jumped: Chouhan takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, June 27: BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Rahul Gandhi , saying he was the first to jump out of a "sinking" Congress ship instead of trying to save it till the end.

    "You would not know today who president of Congress is.

    BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chauhan
    BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chauhan

    We heard that when any ship is sinking, it's the captain who stays on till the end to save. But, the captain is the one who jumped first from Congress' ship," he told reporters here.

    Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor BJP president Amit Shah or party activists were resting on their laurels after the party's massive victory in Lok Sabha polls, he said.

    BJP's 'pseudo-nationalism' exposed: Cong on disability pension taxation

    Chouhan, who is BJP's membership 'pramukh' (convener), said the party would soon launch its membership drive.

    The opposition parties were in a bad state with the SP and BSP "splitting" in Uttar Pradesh and Gandhi "jumping the ship", he claimed.

    The BJP's target was to form the government after the next Assembly elections in Telangana in 2023, Chouhan said.

    Asked about the "debate" on the stability of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he noted that it had been formed with the support of the SP, BSP and independents.

    Law and order had deteriorated in Madhya Pradesh, where the Secretariat has become an "adda" of brokers, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister alleged.

    Cong, SP leaders suspect politics behind India's orange WC jersey, BJP calls them 'myopic'

    People regret having voted out his government in the Assembly polls, Chouhan claimed and pointed out that the BJP had won all but one seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

    The BJP was not into poaching legislators in Madhya Pradesh but it cannot help if the "many factions in the Congress dispensation disintegrate on their own", he said.

    The BJP would not topple the government, Chouhan added.

    More SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN News

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue