Instead of passive protest, BJP workers actively helped the Congress to defeat their party in MP

New Delhi, Dec 3: The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is hopeful more on the fact that party has a fair chance of winning election as angry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers unlike on earlier instances this time round worked for the Congress. This has a bigger implication and if this continues till the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP might receive a severe jolt in several states.

Sources said that not only the BJP leaders but workers of the party also had helped the Congress. They were so angry that they did not spare even ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government but also the influential leaders of the party. They have also not let the Congress face the resource crunch in the elections. However, this is not the same case in Rajasthan elections where the Congress seems to be more in trouble at least for now.

Political analysts say that generally the angry BJP workers sit at home and this had happened quite often but this had never happened in past 25 years that BJP workers helping the Congress. They are very hurt and want their own party to be defeated this time round to teach it a lesson of the lifetime. The Madhya Pradesh is important because the Congress got just two seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and has been out of power from the past 15 years. Even the Congress knows it very well that the BJP's workers have not come to the Congress permanently. These workers still believe that the BJP will do the course correction if it is taught a lesson by defeat in Madhya Pradesh and will stop avoiding the party workers.

The Congress has utilised the anger of the BJP workers for its benefits maximum. The most important aspect of the BJP's election management is its booth arrangement that had faltered. Leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan who appeared to be very heavy before the beginning of elections shattered before the party workers due to local reasons helping the Congress decisively.

After taking the benefit of the indifferent attitude of the BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is trying to do the same in Rajasthan but the situation is little different in Rajasthan. The Congress has been week in resources and canvasing but it utilized the infighting of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.