Instant Aadhaar based PAN launched by IT department

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 2: The Income Tax department has launched an 'instant' Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service for individuals seeking to obtain the unique identity for the first time.

    Instant Aadhaar based PAN launched by IT department

    "This facility is free of cost and instant allotment of e-PAN is available only for a limited period on first-come-first-serve basis for valid Aadhaar holders," the department said in a recent advisory.

    A senior official said the new facility has been introduced in view of an increasing number of people applying to obtain the Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their financial and tax matters.

    A fresh PAN will be allotted on the basis of a one time password (OTP) sent over the "active mobile number" linked with the valid Aadhaar number of a person, the advisory said.

    The new PAN, obtained by this mechanism, will have the same name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and address that is present in the individual's Aadhaar, it said.

    "The e-PAN facility is only for resident individuals and not for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), firms, trusts and companies etc," it said.

    Once the PAN is allotted to an applicant through his electronic Aadhaar-based verification system in a few seconds, the applicant will be sent the PAN card by post in sometime, the official said.

    "This is one more initiative that leverages the Aadhaar database to quickly disburse/allot a government service," he said.

    The process can be done at the official portal of the department.

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that makes policy for the Income Tax department, had on Saturday extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to March 31 next year.

    This is the fifth time it has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

    According to Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

    While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

    Read more about:

    aadhaar pan income tax department new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue