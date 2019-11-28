Instagram, Facebook down for users globally; Several reporting outages on apps

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Instagram and Facebook users around the world, appear to be suffering major outages, are reporting on the networks.

Hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter on Thursday morning and according to the tracking website DownDetector.com, more than 21,000 people have reported outages with the photo sharing site.

Instagram took to Twitter to say it was aware of the issue. The outage map can be seen via the downdetector website.

Users have been reporting problems with their news feeds, while some users are also experiencing problems logging into the app and accessing the Stories feature.