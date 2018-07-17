  • search

Inspect all Missionaries of Charity care homes: Maneka Gandhi to states

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, July 17: Taking cognizance of the recent cases of illegal adoptions carried out by Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand, Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, has instructed the state governments to get child care homes run by Missionaries of Charity all over the country inspected immediately.

    The decision was taken after the Jharkhand child trafficking case came to light, wherein three children were rescued after being trafficked by three nuns of the Missionaries of Charity.

    A press release has been issued regarding this by the Women and Child development ministry. It reads as follows:

    Gandhi has directed the states to ensure that all the child care institutions (CCIs) are registered and linked to Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) within a month.

    According to an official release, the mandatory registration of CCIs and linking to Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has been provided in Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 which came into force more than two years ago but some orphanages had challenged the validity of this clause.

    Since then, approximately 2,300 CCIs have been linked to CARA and about 4,000 are still pending for linkage.

    The Union Minister has also expressed displeasure over the 2,300 institutions linked to CARA as the children have still not been brought into the adoption system.

    "The Minister is expected to take this issue very strongly in the meeting of the WCD Ministers of States scheduled to be held on July 17," said a statement.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 8:39 [IST]
