Insider job? 3 RR men detained over killing of soldier Aurangazeb

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: Was the abduction and killing of soldier, Aurangazeb in Jammu and Kashmir an insider job? Three personnel of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles have been detained by the Army and are being questioned for alleged involvement.

They are being questioned on the suspicion that they shared information about rifleman Aurangazeb, who was abducted while he was returning home in Poonch from the army camp.

Sources tell OneIndia that Abid Wani, Tajamul Ahmad and Adil Wani are facing an inquiry for allegedly sharing information regarding Aurangazeb. Their names cropped up during the investigation.

Also Read | J&K: 191 local joined terror groups in 2018

Aurangzeb was part of the team that undertook the Sameer Tiger encounter. The dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was taken down in an encounter April 2018. The abducted soldier along with a Major and his team were on the radar of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

The threat perception to this team of the Rashtriya Rifles was high. The jawan was a PSO to Major Rohit Shukla who it may be recalled was challenged by Sameer Tiger ahead of the encounter.