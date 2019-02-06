  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Insider job? 3 RR men detained over killing of soldier Aurangazeb

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Was the abduction and killing of soldier, Aurangazeb in Jammu and Kashmir an insider job? Three personnel of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles have been detained by the Army and are being questioned for alleged involvement.

    Aurangazeb
    Aurangazeb Image courtesy: Youtube

    They are being questioned on the suspicion that they shared information about rifleman Aurangazeb, who was abducted while he was returning home in Poonch from the army camp.

    Sources tell OneIndia that Abid Wani, Tajamul Ahmad and Adil Wani are facing an inquiry for allegedly sharing information regarding Aurangazeb. Their names cropped up during the investigation.

    Also Read | J&K: 191 local joined terror groups in 2018

    Aurangzeb was part of the team that undertook the Sameer Tiger encounter. The dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was taken down in an encounter April 2018. The abducted soldier along with a Major and his team were on the radar of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

    The threat perception to this team of the Rashtriya Rifles was high. The jawan was a PSO to Major Rohit Shukla who it may be recalled was challenged by Sameer Tiger ahead of the encounter.

    Read more about:

    indian army detained jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue