Inside visuals of Jet Airways which returned to Mumbai after passengers bleed mid air

By
    New Delhi, Sep 20: A Jet Airways flight with 166 passengers from Mumbai to Jaipur had to turn back shortly after take-off this morning, allegedly over a bizarre mistake by the crew, according to news agency ANI. The Jaipur-bound Jet Airways flight 9W 0697 took off from Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

    Moment when the oxygen masks deployed

    Moment when the oxygen masks deployed

    A passenger, Darshak Hathi, who experienced the scare on board the Jet flight, tweeted a video of the moment when the oxygen masks deployed.

    30 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeding

    30 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeding

    The flight's cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight."The rescheduled flight took off at 10:15 am later on Thursday.

    When cabin crew forgot to maintain cabin pressure inside flight

    When cabin crew forgot to maintain cabin pressure inside flight

    During take-off, the cabin crew forgot to select the bleed switch to maintain the pressure inside flight. Soon, passengers felt dizzy and sick.

    Passengers of Jet Airways after being deplaned

    Passengers of Jet Airways after being deplaned

    Earlier visuals of passengers of Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight after being deplaned when the flight was turned back to Mumbai airport midway, after loss in cabin pressure.

