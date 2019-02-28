Inside JeM Balakot camp: Religious fanaticism, hard core training by Pak officials

New Delhi, Feb 28: Two days after the air strikes, the intelligence agencies have prepared a detailed note on the manner in which the Balakot camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad functioned.

The note makes a mention of the propaganda material being used at the camp and also added that videos of the Babri Masjid demolition and Kandahar hijack were being used. Further the note speaks about an extensive training programme of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which included both military and religious training.

The courses were called as the Daum-al-Raad and Daura-e-Khas. The note also mentions the training programmes were similar to the ones that are being undertaken by the other terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The training was extremely advanced the intelligence notes. The terrorists were taught on how to operate undercover and also imparted training on the use of wireless equipment as well.

The Balakot camp is a facility that was run undercover as a madrasa. Inside the camp that spreads over 7 acres, terrorists had various recreational facilities such as a pool, foot ball ground, just to name a few.

Part of the training programme included a survival camp in a jungle. The camp is located in the midst of a dense forest. The terrorists were trained on how to survive in the jungle for several days. Here they were also taught how to read maps and on the use of GPS communication.

The intelligence note also said that there were programmes on aquatic training, which were undertaken by officials both current and former of the Pakistan military. This programme took place at the Kunhar river, the banks on which this camp is situated, the note also added.

The camp, the intelligence notes could house 600 terrorists at any given time. It was a state of the art camp and over the years became the JeM primary training facility. Further it was also stated that the religious programme was an intense one. There were sessions that went on for hours in which the recruits were thoroughly brainwashed. Almost every terrorist was trained for a fidayeen or suicide attack, the intelligence also said.