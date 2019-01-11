Inside details of the selection panel meet which removed Verma as CBI chief

New Delhi, Jan 11: Alok Verma became the first CBI chief to be removed from the post. This is the first time in the 50 year history of the CBI that its chief has been removed by a selection panel.

The selection committee comprising Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, leader of opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri on Thursday removed Verma as the chief. Kharge was the only member on the panel who did not favour the decision.

Sources tell OneIndia that the panel too into account the extremely serious nature of observations made by the CVC against Alok Verma.

The panel was of the view, that being the head of a very sensitive organisation, Verma was not functioning with the integrity expected of him.

CVC found evidence of influencing of investigation in the Moin Qureshi case. There was also evidence of taking of bribe of Rs. 2 crore. CVC was of the view that his conduct in the case is suspicious, and there is a prima facie case against him. The CVC also felt that the entire truth will come out if a criminal investigation is ordered.

In the IRCTC case, the CVC felt that it can be reasonably concluded that Verma deliberately excluded a name from the FIR, for reasons best known to him.

The CVC found evidence against Verma in several other cases as well.

The CVC also found instances of wilful non-production of record, and fabrication of record.

The Committee also took note of Verma's attempts to induct officers of doubtful integrity in CBI.

In response to the insinuation that he was not given a chance to be heard, it may be noted that Verma was given an opportunity to present his case before the CVC, in presence of Retd. Justice Patnaik. Supreme Court also provided a copy of the CVC report to Verma's advocate.

The mandate of the Selection Panel headed by PM is limited to appointment of CBI chief, and transfer of CBI chief.

The Committee felt that as a detailed investigation, including criminal investigation, was necessary, in some cases, his continuation as CBI Director was not desirable, and he should be transferred.