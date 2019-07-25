  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Insects’ excreta damage Taj Mahal, leaves marble with green, black stains

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The Taj Mahal, a grand marble mausoleum completed in 1653, is under threat from a tiny mosquito-like insect.

    The marble walls of one of the world's majestic monuments, Taj Mahal, have started to turn green and black, reportedly due to insect attack.

    File photo of Taj Mahal
    File photo of Taj Mahal

    The sudden increase of Chironomus calligraphus is due to the stagnation and pollution of the Yamuna, a major river that flows near the monument in Agra.

    The unregulated dumping of solid and liquid municipal waste into the river has led to a surge in algal growth and phosphorus, the primary food for these insects.

    SC slams UP govt for poor upkeep of Taj Mahal

    An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said that it has become a persistent issue since the bacteria from the filth floating in Yamuna nearby provides a healthy breeding ground for insects. Black and green patches have started to appear on the white walls and these patches are actually the excreta of the insects. This can potentially damage the marble surface and the designs on it.

    While the green discoloration can be washed away by water, environmental activists see the insects' impact as more a warning of the environmental degradation occurring all around the Taj.

    But it's not just insects that are changing the color of the Taj Mahal. The city of Agra where the monument is based has some of the highest levels of atmospheric black carbon in the country.

    UK Student's attempt to build clay Taj Mahal Minarets leaves Twitterati in splits

    The Taj Mahal, one of India's most cherished tourist attractions, brings millions of visitors to Agra every year. Archeologists are struggling to protect the monument.

    Meanwhile, the top court has also been monitoring developments in the area to protect the monument, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    More TAJ MAHAL News

    Read more about:

    taj mahal damage marble threat

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue