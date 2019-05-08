Insane? This 79-year-old PhD holder woman lived her entire life without electricity

Mumbai, May 08: Can you ever imagine living your life without electricity even for a single day? The answer will obviously be no. But this woman has been living in a house without electricity in Budhwar Peth, Pune all her life.

79-year-old former professor who holds a PhD degree in Botany from Savitribai Phule Pune University decided to live without the electricity because of her love for nature and environment.

Dr Hema Sane said, "Food, shelter and clothing are the basic needs. Once upon a time, there was no electricity, it came much later, I can manage without it."

Hema also said that the house in which she lives belongs to her dog, two cats, mongoose and a lot of birds. She added that it is their property and not hers. She only looks after them.

Hema was a professor at Garware College Pune for several years. She has also written many books on Botany and environment, which are available in the market to purchase.

For her unusual lifestyle, people often called her insane. For such people, she has an amazing reply.

Dr Sane said, "As for people who call her mental, Dr Sane said, "I don't give any message or lesson to anyone, rather I echo the famous quote of Lord Buddha who says that you have to find your own path in life."