Inquiry ordered over segregation of Hindu and Muslim students in Delhi school

New Delhi, Oct 10: After it emerged that a municipality school in Delhi's Wazirabad segregated Hindu and Muslim students in different sections, an inquiry has been ordered and the MCD School in charge was suspended.

Delhi Government has ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought a report by October 12, reported news agency ANI.

"Have sought a report on this issue, anyone found guilty will be punished. This is an unfortunate incident, MCD does not discriminate on basis of religion, all are equal," North MCD Mayor Adesh Gupta told ANI.

A group of teachers employed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has alleged that a primary school in Wazirabad is deliberately segregating Hindu and Muslim students in different sections, reported The Indian Express.

The disturbing development, say some teachers, has come about after CB Singh Sehrawat was put in charge soon after the principal was transferred on July 2. Sehrawat though has denied any deliberate attempt at segregating the students on the basis of religion, said the report.