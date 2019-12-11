Inner line permit regime extended to Manipur; President signs order

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 11: The inner line permit (ILP) regime was extended to Manipur on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order in this effect.

The decision comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Lok Sabha that the ILP would be extended to the northeastern state.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Home Ministry. Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable. To visit the ILP-regime states, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, needs to take permission.

Indian Muslims have nothing to fear, Amit Shah moves Citizenship Bill in RS

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha and sought to assuage the concerns of Indian Muslims by saying they have nothing to fear as they are and will remain citizens of India.

No one will harass members of the community, the minister stressed as he moved the bill that provides Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who illegally migrated to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shah said the proposed legislation will give persecuted minorities of the three neighbouring nations the right to education, jobs and livelihood.

Several MPs of opposition parties moved motions to send the bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, to the select committee of the Upper House for detailed consideration before it is passed.