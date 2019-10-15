Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey in Patna

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Patna, Oct 15: Ink was thrown at Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday as a sign of protest over the government's alleged inaction over the recent floods in the state.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the minister can be seen leaving the hospital after the ink attack - he is wearing a yellow jacket that has ink stains on the back and ink stains are also visible on his car.

"It was thrown at the media. Some of the ink fell on me," the minister refused to admit that he was the target.

The act after widespread flooding killed more than a hundred people this month and left large parts of Patna underwater, leading to the spread of dengue.