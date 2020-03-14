Injury by heavy cutting weapon led to death of IB staffer Ankit Sharma says postmortem report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The postmortem report of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the Delhi riots says that he had died due to injuries to his lungs and brain.

Some of the injuries were due to sharp edged weapons, the postmortem also says. An injury was produced by a heavy cutting weapon, while the rest were by blunt force. All injuries were fresh before death, the report also says.

Meanwhile the Delhi Police have found evidence to suggest that the murder of Sharma was a pre-planned one.

Sources in the Delhi Police tell OneIndia that the killers had sought to isolate him and then kill him. It was a clear attempt to send out a message to the establishment the source also said. The police is also questioning, suspended Aam Admi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in this regard.

The autopsy report of the martyred Intelligence Bureau official, Ankit Sharma says that the body had multiple abrasion, deep cuts caused by sharp objects. Multiple abrasion, deep cuts by sharp edge objects, the report said. This suggests that Sharma was stabbed multiple times.

Murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma a pre-planned conspiracy

The police have booked AAP leader, Tahir Hussain for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was booked following a complaint given by Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma.

Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. He was found dead in the Chand Bagh area, which was affected by communal riots. His body was found in a drain. His mother said that some people took him and two others and killed them.