Injured Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued, shifted to the French Fishing Vessel Osiris

New Delhi, Sep 24: The French Fishing Vessel Osiris has rescued injured Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy. Commander Abhilash Tomy had suffered a back injury on Friday after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm with 14-metre-high waves mid-way across south Indian Ocean.

Injured Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR), was rescued from the Indian Ocean with the help of Australian Navy and French vessel Osiris on Monday.

He will be brought back on board HMS Ballarat as air rescue will not be possible given in the current situation.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Spoke to VCNS VAdm Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM regarding the condition of injured navy officer Abhilash Tomy. The Rescue Mission is being coordinated with the Australian Navy. The injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hrs by a French vessel Osiris."

The Indian Navy had launched Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8i to locate Cdr Abhilash Tomy KC on Friday.

Commander Abhilash Tomy of the Indian Navy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya' was dismasted and suffered a back injury 21 September 18. He is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles WSW from Perth, Australia and about 2700 nm from Cape Comorin.

The Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy. Indian Navy P-8I aircraft operating ex-Mauritius has visually sighted the SV Thuriya at 0750 hrs on 23 Sep 18.

Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by Indian Navy and RAAF aircraft till rescue is completed. Indian Naval stealth frigate, INS Satpura with a Chetak Helicopter and tanker INS Jyoti operating in the Indian Ocean have been dispatched for the rescue mission. The officer in his last text message has indicated that he is safe on the boat; however is immobile due to back injury.