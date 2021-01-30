Injured Delhi police' families stage protests against farmer's attack on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 30: Condemning attacks during tractor rally on the Republic Day, retired and current officers of Delhi Police, members of families of Police personnel who were injured during the tractor rally on India's Republic Day, have staged a demonstration at Shaheedi Park in protest against the attack on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry today temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and its adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.

The order stated that it is to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency".

All India Kisan Sabha is observing a day's fast beginning at 10:30 am at Delhi's ITO, even as Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the protesting farmers to attend the meeting with the Centre and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge on Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.

Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, adding that some people were also wounded.