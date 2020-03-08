Inform govt if anybody returned from foreign in the past 14 days: Kejriwal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 8: The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said 168 isolation beds had been set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients.

He appealed to the people in Delhi if anybody from their neighbourhood had returned from foreign in the past 14 days, they should inform the government.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India reaches to 40 as one more test positive in Tamil Nadu

NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 8th, 2020

The chief minister, who chaired a state task force on Sunday, said the government was fully prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus, adding that people do not need to panic.