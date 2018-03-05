Infographic: States ruled by the BJP in 2018

The BJP continues to spread its presence across the country. Winning big in Northeast was important for the BJP and it put up an impressive performance especially in Tripura.

While the BJP will form the government in Tripura, it would also be in power at Meghalaya and Nagaland where it has entered into an alliance.

Recently the BJP bagged Himachal Pradesh and retained Gujarat.

The BJP had also last year scored impressive victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It also formed the governments of Goa and Manipur.

Also Read | Infographic: States ruled by the BJP in 2017

The Congress, on the other hand, is on the decline. It emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya but was unable to stitch up an alliance. The Congress currently is in power at Karnataka, Mizoram, Punjab and Puducherry.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.