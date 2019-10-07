  • search
    Infographic: How Haryana MLAs performed over the past five years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Haryana along with Maharashtra is all set to go to polls. In Haryana there are 90 seats up for grabs.

    Several MLAs would be seeking a re-election, while there would be many seeking elections afresh.

    How have the sitting MLAs performed. Here is a report on the Haryana assembly prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 MLAs

    On an average, Haryana State Assembly sat for 15 days per year.

    There were a total 174 Bills tabled in the 13th Haryana Assembly.

    Out of these 174 Bills, 170(98%) Bills were passed.

    Infographic: How Haryana MLAs performed over the past five years

    Out of 91 MLAs analysed, only 75 MLAs have asked questions.

    1,797 questions asked by these MLAs have been listed.

    Infographic: How Haryana MLAs performed over the past five years

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
