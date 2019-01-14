For Quick Alerts
Infographic: 2014, Combined Vote Share, BJP vs The Rest
India
New Delhi, Jan 14: The BSP and SP have come together and made a formal announcement that they would contest in Uttar Pradesh together in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
This is a crucial state for any party as it has over the years been the kingmaker state. In 2014 elections, the BJP went on to win 71 out of the 80 seats. The party contested on 78 seats. The SP managed just five, while for the BSP it was a whitewash. The Congress ended up with just 2 seats.