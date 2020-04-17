  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 17: RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das today said that the daily data on essential food items suggest that the food prices have increased by 2.3 per cent. He said that essential food items covered by the Department of Consumer Affairs shows that the prices have increased till April 13.

    Inflation on a declining trajectory says RBI Governor

    He however said that onion prices have continued to decline. PDS kerosene prices have slumped by 24 per cent in the first fortnight of April. Domestic LPG prices have also declined by 8 per cent. These developments suggest that inflation is on a declining trajectory having fallen by 170 bps from the January 2020 peak.

    rbi governor shaktikanta das inflation coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
