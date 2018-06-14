English

Inflation at 14-month high in May

    Annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 4.43 per cent (provisional) for May, 2018 (over May, 2017) as compared to 3.18 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 2.26 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

    According to government data released on Thursday, inflation in food articles was at 1.60 per cent in May 2018, as against 0.87 per cent in the preceding month. Inflation in vegetables climbed to 2.51 per cent in May, while in the previous month it was (-)0.89 per cent.

    More details awaited.

