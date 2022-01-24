‘Inflammatory speeches’: Delhi court slaps sedition against Sharjeel Imam

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: A Delhi court on Monday framed sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam, in connection with alleged inflammatory speechs made by him in Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh and Jamia area in Delhi.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat framed the charges. Charges have been framed under sec. 124A (sedition), 153A, 153B, 505 of IPC and Sec. 13 of UAPA.

A detailed copy of the order is expected to be out later in the day.

The alleged inflammatory speeches were made at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019. He is in judicial custody since January 28, 2020.

Imam is accused of offenses relating to sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, imputations prejudicial to national integration, and public mischief under the Indian Penal Code, and indulging in unlawful activities under the UAPA.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, in which it alleged that he allegedly gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Central Government and instigated the people which led to the violence in December 2019.

In the garb of CAA, he (Imam) exhorted people of a particular community to block highways leading to major cities and resort to 'chakka jaam'. Also, in the name of opposing CAA, he openly threatened to cut off Assam and other Northeastern states from the rest of the country, the charge sheet had said.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 15:05 [IST]