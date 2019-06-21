  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infiltrations, enhanced terror strikes: An uneasy calm at the Indo-Pak border

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: The Intelligence agencies have warned of escalated activity along the India-Pakistan border in the wake of the latter trying to step up infiltrations.

    With the number of foreign terrorists coming down drastically, Pakistan will look to push terrorists of both the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad into the Valley.

    Desperate attempts would be made to infiltrate terrorists as the numbers of both these groups have come down drastically.

    BSF personnel patroling along the fence of Indo-Pak international border
    BSF personnel patroling along the fence of Indo-Pak international border

    The Lashkar-e-Tayiba currently has 20-30 terrorists in the Valley, while in the case of the JeM it is 30-40.

    Further the intelligence has also warned that apart from infiltrations, both these groups are looking to carry out several attacks in the Valley. There would attempts to carry out more Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device attacks, the intelligence also states.

    Jaish-e-Mohammad makes fresh call in Valley after top leadership is wiped out

    However the key concern would be at the border where the armed forces would be kept busy. India is also watching the developments in Pakistan closely after a hardliner, Faiz Hameed took over as the chief of the ISI.

    Officials say that the JeM is likely to use more VIED styled attacks in the future. The VIEDs, according to the JeM is a more lethal weapon. It does not involve an encounter and if it manages to hit the target, the casualties are also higher. Moreover, the other intention to use a VIED is also to do with the falling numbers of the JeM in the Valley, which today has an approximate strength of 30-40.

    More INFILTRATIONS News

    Read more about:

    infiltrations terror strikes indo pak border terrorists pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue