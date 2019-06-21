Infiltrations, enhanced terror strikes: An uneasy calm at the Indo-Pak border

New Delhi, June 21: The Intelligence agencies have warned of escalated activity along the India-Pakistan border in the wake of the latter trying to step up infiltrations.

With the number of foreign terrorists coming down drastically, Pakistan will look to push terrorists of both the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad into the Valley.

Desperate attempts would be made to infiltrate terrorists as the numbers of both these groups have come down drastically.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba currently has 20-30 terrorists in the Valley, while in the case of the JeM it is 30-40.

Further the intelligence has also warned that apart from infiltrations, both these groups are looking to carry out several attacks in the Valley. There would attempts to carry out more Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device attacks, the intelligence also states.

However the key concern would be at the border where the armed forces would be kept busy. India is also watching the developments in Pakistan closely after a hardliner, Faiz Hameed took over as the chief of the ISI.

Officials say that the JeM is likely to use more VIED styled attacks in the future. The VIEDs, according to the JeM is a more lethal weapon. It does not involve an encounter and if it manages to hit the target, the casualties are also higher. Moreover, the other intention to use a VIED is also to do with the falling numbers of the JeM in the Valley, which today has an approximate strength of 30-40.