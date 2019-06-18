  • search
    Infiltrations down to 0 in Kashmir in past 5 months

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that infiltration of terrorists into the Valley has stopped in the last five months, while incidents of stone pelting have also gone down in the period.

    Kashmir has been under the President's rule since June 20, 2018.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
    Stating that two to three terrorists are getting killed in the northern state every day, Malik said a message has been conveyed to the insurgents that they will not get anything by choosing the "wrong way".

    "Entry of new terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir stopped since the last five months. Stone-pelting incidents have also gone down. Two to three terrorists are being killed every day now," Malik told reporters, speaking after the inauguration of J&K Bank branch here.

    "Terrorists now know that if they choose a wrong way, they will not get anything. They will have to hold talks. We have succeeded in making people understand that the path of terrorism is wrong and that no one can break India. You have to adhere to the Constitution," he said.

    Funds for personal reasons, how money created a rift within the Hurriyat

    Responding to a query on holding dialogue with the Hurriyat, he said it is up to the Centre to take a call on it.

    Malik lauded the work done by the J&K Bank and said that the employees of the bank are not responsible for the ongoing problems, wherein the RBI has cited instances of misgovernance, leading to removal of the chairman Parvez Ahmed.

    "Those politicians who have misused the bank should worry," he said. The Jammu and Kashmir government holds 59 per cent stake in the bank.

    Bank Chairperson R K Chhibber, Executive President P K Tikku and senior officials were present at the event.

    Malik said there was no danger to tourists and pilgrims who visit Jammu and Kashmir.

    "Around 25,000 pilgrims are there in Gulmarg now," he said, adding that Kashmiris always extend help to tourists.

    "Presently, all hotels in Gulmarg are fully occupied. No incident of stone-pelting was reported. Since I went to Kashmir as a governor, no entry of terrorists (in the state) has been reported," he said.

    Appealing people to visit Kashmir, Malik said, "Our battle is against terrorism and terrorists and not with tourists."

    "Come to Kashmir where locals will take care of you," he added.

    satya pal malik stone pelting infiltration jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6:26 [IST]
