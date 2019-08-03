Infiltration bid by Pakistan's Border Action Team foiled in Keran Sector, 5-7 killed

Srinagar, Aug 03: Indian Army on Saturday said that an infiltration bid by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) has been foiled and "5-7 Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated".

"In the last 36 hours, Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. 5-7 Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated, their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," reports quoted an Indian Army statement as saying.

The Indian Army Twitter handle even released photos of slain infiltrators.

A PTI report quoting sources said the BAT attempt was made on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector, they said, adding search operations and attempts to take the bodies were being continuously interfered with by Pakistani troops deployed in the area.

The defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and to target Amarnath Yatra. Four hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were neutralised in two operations in which a cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistan markings were recovered, he said.

"This clearly indicates complicity of Pakistan in terror activities. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and hinterland," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation this evening Firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector in Poonch district was reported. Indian Army is retaliating.

Tension has gripped Jammu and Kashmir following the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and deployment of 10,000 troops dispatched the week before.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.