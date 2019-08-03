Infiltration bid by Pakistan's Border Action Team foiled in Keran Sector

Srinagar, Aug 03: Indian Army on Saturday said that an infiltration bid by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) has been foiled and "5-7 Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated".

"In the last 36 hours, Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. 5-7 Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated, their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," reports quoted an Indian Army statement as saying.

The Indian Army Twitter handle even released photos of slain infiltrators.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation this evening Firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector in Poonch district was reported. Indian Army is retaliating.

Tension has gripped Jammu and Kashmir following the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and deployment of 10,000 troops dispatched the week before.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.