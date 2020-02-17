  • search
    Infighting between Congress leaders: Ajay Maken slams Milind Deora for supporting Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Clash erupted between Congress leaders Milind Deora and Ajay Maken after Deora praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter. The bitter war of words has become a talk of the town.

    Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Congress leader Milind Deora said, "Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact - the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to? 60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments".

    Reading this tweet, Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken was not pleased and hence decided give back a befitting reply to Milind Deora.

    "Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!" Ajay Maken said.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Congress leader Radhika Khera also lashed out at Milind Deora and said that his comments are "extremely disappointing".

    "As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP's back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji," she said.

    Congress has been reduced to zero seats in the Delhi assembly elections. For the second time, India's grand-old-party has scored a duck while while the BJP managed to score single digit seats.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
