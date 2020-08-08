Industry stalwarts hail Arvind Kejriwal’s ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy

New Delhi, Aug 08: The ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy of the AAP government, launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier today is receiving appreciation from the industry stalwarts across various sectors. The scheme was launched with an aim to boost Delhi's economy, reduce pollution levels in the city, and generate employment in the transport sector. Welcoming this move, the industry leaders echoed that the scheme will take the electric economy in the country forward. The need of the hour is initiating a similar electric policy in other states of the country, and the electric policy of the government will be a milestone in the electric economy of the country.

Many industry leaders and environmentalists have come forward to appreciate the move of the AAP government. Mahesh Babu, CEO of Mahindra Electric and Naveen Munjal, MD of Hero Electric, took to Twitter to welcome the move and promised cooperation with the government to ensure sustainable implementation of the policy.

A very long term futuristic electric vehicle policy: Mahesh Babu (CEO Mahindra):

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, tweeted, "My compliments and thanks to Delhi Govt. And @ArvindKejriwal for Delhi announcing a long term futuristic Electric vehicle policy. Mahindra will work jointly to transform the mobility to sustainable in Delhi."

We welcome this electric vehicle policy: Naveen Munjal (MD Hero Electric):

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, tweeted, "@Hero_Electric welcomes the latest Electric Vehicle Policy by @CMODelhi @ArvindKejriwal. This is a great move towards a pollution-free nation."

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that the EV Policy launched by the AAP government in Delhi will serve a two-fold objective. In a bid to boost the economic revival of Delhi, the AAP government has launched the EV Policy which, along with contributing to the electric economy of Delhi, will also generate employment and revenue in the transport sector. Second, the EV policy will also lead to a pollution-free Delhi. In the last five years, the people of Delhi have collectively worked together to reduce pollution levels by 25%, and the EV policy will help to reduce it further. It further aims to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India and make Delhi a world-leader in the field of electric vehicles.