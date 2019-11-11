  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Industrial production contracts by 4.3% in September

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Industrial production contracted 4.3 per cent in September, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

    Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 per cent in September 2018.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 per cent growth a year ago.

    The power generation sector output dipped 2.6 per cent in September, compared to 8.2 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

    Mining output too fell by 8.5 per cent in the month under review as against 0.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period last fiscal.

    More INDUSTRY News

    Read more about:

    industry

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue