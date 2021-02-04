Induction of Rafale has worried China: IAF Chief

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: Stating that India has made adequate deployments at the China border to deal with the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp as they had deployed J-20 fighter jets close to Indian territory as soon as the French-origin jets joined the Indian air fleet.

"The situation there currently is that talks are going on. We have deployed our forces which are required. All depends on how the talks go. A lot of attention is being given to that and if de-escalation and disengagement start, it would be good. If it does not happen or some new situation happens, we are fully prepared for that," the IAF Chief told ANI.

"From China's side, there have been some pullbacks from air deployment view and changes in deployment. But there have some other actions which have been contrary like strengthening their air defence capability. These deployments have not reduced and are being strengthened."

"We alter our deployments or readiness level as per what we see on the ground."

Noting the actions and capabilities of the Chinese side, the IAF chief said, "They had brought their J-20 fighter aircraft (to areas close to Eastern Ladakh) and they go off from there but that is the flexibility of airpower. The moment Indian Rafales were brought in, their J-20 was there. We know their actions and capabilities and we are taking the required steps," he also told ANI.

"With LCA induction, we have arrested the slide of the number of squadrons depleting and we've now reversed it to start increasing back. We are going to start upwards 30 squadrons now," The IAF Chief also said.