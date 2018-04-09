'Indrani, the key witness against Chidambaram and son, poisoned in jail', says Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday tweeted that, Indrani, the key witness in the INX Media case against Chidambaram and son, poisoned in jail.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy tweeted,''Indrani, the key witness against Chidambaram and son poisoned in jail. Who is behind it? Attempts to eliminate her?.''

Indrani, the key witness against Chidambaram and son poisoned in jail. Who is behind it? Attempts to eliminate her? https://t.co/V8AtGnendQ via @PGurus1 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 9, 2018

Indrani Mukerjea, who is the accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora is currently undergoing a treatment at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

According to hospital authorities, it appears to be a case of poisoning or drug overdose. "

Tests have been done. Preliminary tests point towards poisoning or drug overdose. We're waiting for reports," SD Nanandkar, Dean of JJ Hospital was reported as saying by ANI.

Indrani Mukerjea was admitted to the hospital on Friday night. She was rushed from Byculla jail after her health deteriorated in the jail. She was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital post 11:30 pm on Friday.

