YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indrani Mukerjea refuses to wear convict's uniform, moves court

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 22: Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday moved a special CBI court here seeking exemption from wearing convict''s uniform in prison.

    Indrani Mukerjea
    Indrani Mukerjea

    Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women''s jail here.

    The prison authorities were asking her to wear the convict''s uniform of green sari even though she was only an under-trial accused, she said in her petition.

    The court asked the prison authorities to submit a reply on January 5.

    Sheena Bora (24), Indrani''s daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012.

    The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

    The CBI took over the case later.

    More INDRANI MUKERJEA News

    Read more about:

    indrani mukerjea

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X