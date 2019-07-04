Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to turn approver in INX Media case allowed by court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver has been accepted by the court. The former director of the INX Media had moved an application seeking to become an approver.

She along with Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram is an accused in the case.

It may be recalled that she had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate claiming that Karti has demanded 1 million USD from her and her husband Peter Mukerjea. She had said that the demand was made to get FIPB clearance from the government.

Further Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter had sought the help of Karti's firm once their FIPB clearance was rejected. They had sought for a clearance of Rs 305 crore, but the FIBP allowed only Rs 5 crore, she had also told the CBI.

Once Chess Management was hired, the clearance came through and they had paid the firm Rs 10 lakh for its services, she had also said.