    Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused of Sheena Bora murder case files bail plea in special CBI court

    Mumbai, Jan 03: Indrani Mukerjea filed a bail application in a special CBI court in Mumbai on Thursday. She is imprisoned for alleged role in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder.

    Reportedly, in the bail application Indrani gave the grounds of merits in the case. In her all earlier bail applications she filed on medical grounds.

    File Photo

    In December 2019, the CBI court had rejected a petition filed by Indrani when she sought to bail citing her deteriorating health. It was her fourth bail plea which has been rejected by the court.

    Sheena (24), the daughter of prime accused Indrani from her an earlier marriage, was allegedly killed in April, 2012. The crime came to light in August, 2015 after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case, spilled the beans.

    In 2015, the alleged murder mystery came into light.

    Police arrested Indrani, Khanna and the driver for the alleged murder of Sheena Bora. And Peter was arrested later for being involved in the murder case. However, Peter and Indrani are now divorced.

    Sheena Bora murder case: CBI Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

    The CBI, who took over the murder case, had alleged that financial dispute was the reason behind the murder of Sheena Bora.

