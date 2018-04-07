Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised, currently in CCU of JJ Hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, media baron and prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday evening rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Indrani was rushed to the emergency ward of JJ Hospital from Byculla prison in a delirious condition, said reports.

Indrani, who is also an accused in INX Media case, was arrested for abduction and murder of her own daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012.

She was hospitalised even in 2015 after she allegedly overdosed on pills. Indrani was reportedly taking anti-epilepsy medicines since September 11, 2015. It was then suspected that she might have accumulated pills beyond the prescribed numbers and then taken them in one go. She was in October 2015 admitted to hospital in the semi-conscious state.

Indrani, the wife of media baron Peter Mukerjea, was arrested by Khar police on August 25 for her alleged role in the murder of Sheena, her daughter from an earlier marriage, in 2012. Sheena, 24, daughter of Indrani, was allegedly kidnapped from outside National College in Bandra and strangled to death in a car by Indrani, her former second husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

